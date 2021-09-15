Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

TSLA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $744.93. 316,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,276,143. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $695.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.15. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.30 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $737.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.