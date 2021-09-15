Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to report $4.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.87 billion and the lowest is $4.66 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $19.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.94 billion to $19.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $19.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,559,000 after purchasing an additional 198,350 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $412,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $272,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 6.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LNC traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $66.55. 9,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,798. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $64.75. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

