$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.33. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 625%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.

APLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

NYSE APLE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,715. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after buying an additional 1,132,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 336,419.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 70,648 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

