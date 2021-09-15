MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 1,652 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

PCY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. 20,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,243. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

