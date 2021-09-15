MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 236 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEF. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DEF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,597. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

