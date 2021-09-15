MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 1,251 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 330,208 shares of company stock worth $33,902,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.50. 833,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,600,879. The company has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

