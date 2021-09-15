Brokerages Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. i3 Verticals reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million.

IIIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

IIIV stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.53 million, a PE ratio of -75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 73.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

