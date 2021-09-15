SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,193,000 after purchasing an additional 438,253 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 199,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after purchasing an additional 153,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after buying an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 47.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 224,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 72,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

NYSE CMP traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.