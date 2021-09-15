SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 206.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 163,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after acquiring an additional 156,236 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 406,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 83,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

KW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. 3,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,097. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on KW. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.