SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,041,000 after buying an additional 222,189 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after acquiring an additional 211,820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 946,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 196,178 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE TSLX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. 836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.35%. Research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.21%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

