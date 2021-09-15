Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 29.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,517. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

