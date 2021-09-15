Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Declines By 75.0%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HLLGY remained flat at $$34.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $39.54.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. cut shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.