Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $36.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several research firms recently commented on FULC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $27.25. 10,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,105. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.