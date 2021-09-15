Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO remained flat at $$114.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,222. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $118.68.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $654,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.