Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Tenneco reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 76,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 118.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 209,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 113,624 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 111.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 563,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.65. 5,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

