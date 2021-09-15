Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.0% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.2% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

AMGN traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.10. The company had a trading volume of 42,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.06. The company has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

