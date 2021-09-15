Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 255,061 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 255,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $434,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $188,673,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $150,273,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $142,448,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.23. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

