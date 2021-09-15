Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 3,562 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $89,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.23. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,619. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $48.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26.

