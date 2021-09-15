Financial Architects Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Oregon Health & Science University increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Health & Science University now owns 2,831,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,823,000 after buying an additional 629,378 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $20,712,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $8,729,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $8,467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after buying an additional 90,512 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.07. The stock had a trading volume of 30,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,117. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64.

