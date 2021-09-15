iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.3% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,678,000 after acquiring an additional 558,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $109.51. The company had a trading volume of 203,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,152. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $110.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

