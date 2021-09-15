iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after acquiring an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after buying an additional 17,063 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.38. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.74. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $186.62 and a 12-month high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

