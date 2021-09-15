Dohj LLC Buys 1,422 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after buying an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 125.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,114,000 after buying an additional 659,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,484.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after buying an additional 607,373 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.00. 23,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,231. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,578. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

