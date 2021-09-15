Dohj LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,010. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.32. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

