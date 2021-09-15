Dohj LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 58,114 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 245.8% during the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 153,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $334,000.

RWX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. 1,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,909. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

