The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,878 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,713,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 55,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.57. 3,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,389. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

