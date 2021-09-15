Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 149 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.42. 5,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,031. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

