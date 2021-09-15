Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Downgraded by Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was downgraded by research analysts at Warburg Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WKCMF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Shares of WKCMF remained flat at $$189.00 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $89.90 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.35.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

