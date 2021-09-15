SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $237.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.78.

NYSE SITE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.85. 378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,404. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $110.41 and a one year high of $210.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,816 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,329. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

