Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to post sales of $453.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.00 million and the highest is $461.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $436.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,421,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 580,294 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after buying an additional 2,865,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,223,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MAXR traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $30.14. 9,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,839. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2,987.00 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

