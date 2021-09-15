Orbit Chain (ORC) Achieves Market Cap of $400.27 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001506 BTC on major exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $400.27 million and $17.11 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00064465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00150124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.27 or 0.00799892 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00047109 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

ORC is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 550,213,005 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

