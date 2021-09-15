HyperDAO (HDAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.42 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $372,761.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00064465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00150124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.27 or 0.00799892 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00047109 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,735,059 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

