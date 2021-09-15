Financial Architects Inc Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.60. 49,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,019. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $234.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.53 and its 200 day moving average is $219.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

