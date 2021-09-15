Financial Architects Inc Buys 607 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.08. The company had a trading volume of 177,131 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average is $99.85.

