KWB Wealth Has $37.05 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

KWB Wealth lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 7.1% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,066 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,685 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $109,986,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $43.60. 52,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.