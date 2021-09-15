Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HESAY stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $149.03. 13,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,572. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.11. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $159.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HESAY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.85.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

