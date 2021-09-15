Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HESAY stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $149.03. 13,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,572. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.11. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $159.28.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on HESAY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.85.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.