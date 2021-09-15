Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Down 77.0% in August

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the August 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:ETB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. 71,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,149. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth $115,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.