Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Down 77.0% in August

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the August 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:ETB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. 71,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,149. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $17.00.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.