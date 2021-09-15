2,185 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after buying an additional 308,898 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.60. The company had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,454. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average of $117.19.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

