Request Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Request has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $221.36 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00150260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.89 or 0.00798229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047119 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

