OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.34. The company had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,015. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. OSI Systems has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

