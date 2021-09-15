OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.
A number of research firms have weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.83.
Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.34. The company had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,015. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. OSI Systems has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $102.24.
In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
