Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 588 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,015. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $133.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

