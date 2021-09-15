Isthmus Partners LLC Has $6.45 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Schlumberger by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Schlumberger by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Schlumberger by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 897,159 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 244,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,528,211. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.