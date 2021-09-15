Isthmus Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Camtek by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 82,848 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Camtek by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 235,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,964. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.61. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

