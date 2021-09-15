Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Employers by 48.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Employers by 93.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Employers by 10.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Employers by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Employers by 42.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE:EIG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,949. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

