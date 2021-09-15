Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 816,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after acquiring an additional 47,208 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,245,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,344,000 after acquiring an additional 104,810 shares during the period.

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,525. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

