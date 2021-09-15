TMD Wealth Management LLC Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

TMD Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 5.0% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,284. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06.

