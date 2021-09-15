Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.9% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after buying an additional 185,110 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after buying an additional 118,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,452. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19.

