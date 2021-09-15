Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Down 4%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price fell 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.62 and last traded at $26.62. 21,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 888,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.
The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,120,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 731,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 155.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 377,320.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
