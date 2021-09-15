Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Down 4%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price fell 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.62 and last traded at $26.62. 21,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 888,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,120,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 731,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 155.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 377,320.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

