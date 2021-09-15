The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Down 72.7% in August

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,776. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $240,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

