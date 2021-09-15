Image Protect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTL) Short Interest Update

Image Protect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,431,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IMTL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,529,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,788,313. Image Protect has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Get Image Protect alerts:

About Image Protect

Image Protect, Inc provides copyright protection software and services. The firm’s enforcement activities include legal and debt collection fees. It offers a web application that monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. The company was founded by Jonathan Thomas on December 05, 1997 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Image Protect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Protect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.