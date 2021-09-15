Wintrust Investments LLC Has $7.14 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,034 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.7% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 118,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. 2,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,232. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.62 and a 12 month high of $51.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

